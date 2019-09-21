VENICE — Condo owner Tony Turlenko was whimsical about his recent loss of a lawsuit he filed against his condo association.
"The old adage 'a man who is his own lawyer has a fool for his client' is true," said Turlenko, who represented himself. "I thought I was prepared, but I wasn't. The judge excluded testimony from three of my witnesses — a radon mitigator, a representative from the health department and a neighbor who also has high levels of radon — based on opposing counsel's claim their testimony would be confusing."
Turlenko warned the South Preserve II at Waterside Village Association Inc. and Capri Property Management if they didn’t allow to him to mitigate his unit for high levels radon, he’d be forced to litigate.
Radon is naturally occurring gas that can cause cancer.
The Association did grant permission, but included a poison pill, according to Turlenko. He would have to sign a contract addendum, or "covenant," allowing him to proceed with radon mitigation but making him responsible for repairs due to any mitigation that causes radon, water or mold damage to another unit.
Turlenko refused to sign the contract addendum, saying the covenant was unreasonable because he'd learned that water and mold were already known issues in the building.
Besides, he wanted to argue his case that radon was entering the building through a "common area" — the cement floor — and therefore should be the Association's responsibility to fix. He never got the chance.
Ruling
Judge Stephen L. Dakan homed in on the covenant, Turlenko said, saying it was reasonable.
In his ruling, issued on Aug. 23, Dakan said "the Court cannot find that the greater weight of the evidence establishes that the Defendants unreasonably withheld approval of the Plaintiff's proposal to mitigate the radon in his unit or that the Defendant Association's proposed covenant was unreasonable."
The judge reserved jurisdiction to consider attorney's fees and costs.
In separate litigation, Turlenko also agreed to return a $1,450 deposit to a couple who formerly rented the Turlenkos' condo unit, after the renters voluntarily abandoned their lease. Turlenko paid for the renters to stay in a hotel while trying to determine how to proceed with radon mitigation, but he won't recoup any of that expense, either.
The management company did not return a phone call seeking comment.
Other condo associations have decided not to place restrictions on a unit owner who wishes to mitigate for radon. That’s the path Turlenko wanted to see his condo association to take.
Epiphany
After losing the lawsuit, Turlenko had an epiphany: He will sign the covenant and install what is essentially a pressurized wall fan.
He figures there's no chance the owners of a neighboring unit can successfully argue they didn't know about radon in the building, after all the emails he sent to them, as well as newspaper articles and television news coverage.
And he's not afraid his mitigation effort can affect other units since units on either side have already tested high for radon.
Those who don't test won't have a baseline to make their case. Those who do test will face Turlenko's dilemma: If high amounts of radon are found by a certified radon mitigator, that information by law must be shared with all future tenants or prior to sale of the unit, making the condo all the harder to rent or sell.
"The rest can put their heads in the sand if they want, or ignore health department and EPA warnings, or just open their windows," Turlenko said. "I'm the only one who tested my unit for radon and will have mitigated the property."
Email: ggiles@venicegonolier.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.