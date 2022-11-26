Conservation Foundation

OSPREY — Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast has been honored as a 2022 Impact100 SRQ grant recipient.

The 663 members of Impact100 SRQ gathered on Nov. 6 at the annual celebration and award ceremony to hear presentations from 10 nonprofit grant finalists and then voted to determine which six initiatives they would fund with grants.


