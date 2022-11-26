OSPREY — Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast has been honored as a 2022 Impact100 SRQ grant recipient.
The 663 members of Impact100 SRQ gathered on Nov. 6 at the annual celebration and award ceremony to hear presentations from 10 nonprofit grant finalists and then voted to determine which six initiatives they would fund with grants.
Conservation Foundation’s Improve Land Saved for the Benefit of People and Nature initiative was selected, and the organization received a grant of $110,500.
The impact this grant will have on Conservation Foundation’s work is both substantial and far-reaching.
The critical lands the nonprofit protects help capture polluting gases, provide vital habitats for plants and animals, act as natural buffers along coasts and riverbeds, and absorb rainfall from intense storms, a news release stated.
The nonprofit's work also increases people’s access to nature and with it all the benefits of healthy lands, such as clean water, fresh air, nutritious food, and improved mental and physical health.
The Impact100 grant funds will be used to purchase equipment necessary to better access and steward the land in Conservation Foundation’s care.
The new equipment will allow the organization to create a prescribed burn program, enabling them to restore habitat for species like the gopher tortoise, Florida burrowing owl, quail, and Florida scrub jay.
It will also allow the group to expand educational and engagement programming for children and adults, including those with mobility challenges.
“This new equipment is desperately needed to restore wetlands on the Myakka River and perform prescribed fire on lands where animals and plants depend upon fire for their existence,” said Christine P. Johnson, president of Conservation Foundation.
“It will also help us connect our community to nature, restore floodplain marsh, improve water quality, and monitor more than 20 different conservation areas so that they are beautiful and functioning, now and forever. We are incredibly grateful to the members of Impact100 and truly honored to have been selected as one of this year’s recipients.”
Conservation Foundation has quickened the pace of land conservation in Southwest Florida since their 2003 inception, permanently protecting over 19,100 acres across 54 properties, according to a news release.
The most recent conservation success was the protection of the 191-acre Crowley Museum & Nature Center in northeastern Sarasota County.
More information about land saved and community programs is available online at
