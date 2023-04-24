The Celery Fields are being reimagined

WILLIS SMITH, the same company that will be restoring the hurricane Ian-damaged Venice Theatre, has put together concept drawings for the reimagined historic Celery Fields in Sarasota County.

 CONCEPT BY WILLIS SMITH

OSPREY — Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast recently received a $20,000 grant from the Jacarlene Foundation in support of their joint project with Sarasota Audubon Society to re-wild the Quad Parcels at the Celery Fields.

The two environmental not-for-profits have been working together to transform this community land since late 2020 when the Sarasota Board of County Commissioners gifted Conservation Foundation a conservation easement on the northeast, southeast, and southwest Quad Parcels.


   
