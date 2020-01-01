BOCA GRANDE — The Boca Grande Historical Society will present speaker Christine P. Johnson, president of Osprey-based Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, at 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Boca Grande Community Center Auditorium, 131 First St. W., Boca Grande.
A reception will follow the presentation in the Woman’s Club Room of the Community Center.
Since the 1960s Floridians have taxed themselves in order to save and have access to their important lands, forever. Johnson will detail the history of the state’s premier land conservation program, as well as its current condition. More important, she will connect economic prosperity to the program and the state’s natural environment.
Johnson is a fifth-generation Floridian who shares the Foundation’s vision of protecting wild places forever, for water, wildlife and people.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the College of Charleston and an MBA from the University of Florida, Johnson worked in management and consulted with Fortune 500 companies in fields ranging from manufacturing to media.
Since 2003, Johnson has worked in this region’s nonprofit sector. She successfully completed the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida’s $7 million capital campaign to build a regional headquarters and then served as director of development for Ringling College of Art and Design overseeing its largest fundraising campaign, leading a team of five to raise over $100 million.
In October 2011, she was named president of Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, where she works to save land and ensure public access to natural places. To date, Conservation Foundation has preserved almost 10,000 acres across 39 properties along Florida’s Gulf Coast.
The Foundation purchases natural areas, holds land conservation agreements, educates for responsible land and water stewardship and has protected forever more than 11,000 acres in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties. Learn more at Conservation Foundation.com.
Call the Boca Grande Historical Society at 941-964-1600 or visit BocaGrandeHistorical Society.com for more information.
