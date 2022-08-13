Susan and Rob Harlan

Susan Lowy Harlan and Rob Harlan continue their support of the Conservation Foundation with their recent gift of $15,000.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

OSPREY — Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast recently received a $15,000 donation to help fund its new Nature Interpretation program.

The donation came from Rob Harlan and Susan Lowy Harlan, longtime supporters of Conservation Foundation and recipients of the organization’s 2021 Conservation Partner of the Year award.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments