An independent, outside fire department consultant this week endorsed a plan for the City of Venice to take over ambulatory service from Sarasota County. It’s something the city has looked at, on and off, for at least four years.
Bob Holdsworth, of the Holdsworth Group, told Venice City Council at a morning workshop on Friday that the city can improve emergency response times, and bring ambulances under the city’s direct command, using the same millage dollars already used for fire department service.
It’s a no-brainer, he implied, and would improve service for citizens by a local fire department that sees as much rescue action as a city twice its size like North Port, mostly due to Venice’s elderly population and number of assisted living facilities.
The plan was originally drafted by Venice Fire Chief Shawn Carvey three years ago. Holdsworth said it remains sound, although he recommended tweaks, like leasing new “ALS engines” — fire apparatus already equipped with Advance Life Support tools — to keep start-up costs down.
The idea is to man every fire apparatus with a trained paramedic.
“The difference is the level of service,” Holdsworth said. The county is doing a good job, but it could be better, he said.
County ambulances currently have an average response time of 7 minutes, 22 seconds to a rescue location. Venice firefighters, however, are on-scene in an average of just over 4 minutes. Equipping those firefighting engines with a trained paramedic and the right tools, like an advanced defibrillator, could save lives, said Carvey, who formally recommended the city take over county EMS service.
“The question for you,” Holdsworth asked, “is, would you like them on scene faster? And would you like paramedics in the rescue vehicles so the emergency room can be at your door in four minutes with advanced EKG interpretation and other (equipment)? That’s a significant enhancement for the same amount of money,” Holdsworth said.
In Sarasota County, rescues are on scene in the county 78 percent of the time in under eight minutes, Holdsworth said.
“The typical high performance EMS system should expect a target of 90 percent compliance with the eight-minute response time based on nationally accepted guidelines and the fact that the makeup of the county is mainly suburban in nature,” he said.
Adding paramedics who know the city and its residents will help lower it further, Carvey said. Achieving that goal, he added, would improve the fire service’s state rating and lower insurance rates areawide for citizens.
Holdsworth said there are other advantages to taking over EMS, like eliminating the dual command issues that, on occasion, have left the city without any ambulance service. An emergency in that situation would have required an ambulance from North Port or another area, adding significantly to the response time.
“Ever paramedic counts. And every minute count,” during a heart attack or similar emergency, said Carvey.
He cited statistics that show for every minute loss there is a 10 percent chance lost to resuscitate a patient.
“An additional four minutes response time means a 40 percent chance of resuscitation lost,” Carvey said. “I’ll take the four minutes all day long.”
Carvey’s plan would be phased in over three years, starting with Fire Station 52, on East Venice Avenue near the bridge, the third busiest station in the county, in year one.
The plan would also include a buyout incentive program for firefighters near retirement. The expectation is to hire all new dual trained firefighters/paramedics to staff the vehicles.
Additional training expenses were hard to quantify, Holdsworth said.
In the end, the program would have 25 members, and provide six dedicated ambulances within the city, versus the three undedicated ambulances the city currently has.
The City of North Port took over its own ambulatory service from the county in 2017. Englewood is also looking to do the same. Longboat Key did so some time ago.
The City of Sarasota is the only municipality with ambulance and fire service both provided by Sarasota County.
The City of Venice received its Certificate of Necessity from the county health department back in April, allowing it to move forward, eliminating another significant hurdle.
Council had plenty of questions, mostly financial related, and directed city staff to work with county officials to continue to collect answers.
Council Member Rich Cautero warned the elected body to “proceed with caution.”
“The only certainty is uncertainty. Having a unified command is important. Does (improving) the response time of (responding within eight minutes) 78 percent of the time to 90 percent … does the size of that gap substantiate this effort?” he asked.
Council Bob Daniels emphasized the report was not intended to point out any shortfalls with county EMS service, but to highlight opportunities for service enhancement by the city.
Council Mitzie Fiedler said she was encouraged by the report.
“If I was Sarasota County, growing at a huge rate and working in perhaps a deficit, I might be grateful to have some personnel back and not be responsible for another city,” Fiedler said. “There is a possibility this might be a good thing. They certainly can make up the 10 percent of the income (they derive) from Venice with their expected growth. I don’t see them losing a great deal by losing us.
“I like that it phases in, and that we’ll have control, and that citizens will get more for the money they’re already putting in.”
