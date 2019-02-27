The Venice City Council approved a contract for architectural and engineering services for a replacement fire station and an expansion of City Hall Tuesday.
Timelines and budgets for the projects are still to be determined.
Under the contract, the city will pay Sweet Sparkman Architects almost $1 million to design a replacement for Fire Station 1 and a 4,500-square-foot expansion of City Hall that would connect to the station.
The last action the Council had taken regarding the fire station was to OK the concept of a replacement station at the opposite corner of the City Hall property last year. The expansion of City Hall wasn’t part of the project.
But after rethinking it, Public Works Director James Clinch said, rebuilding the fire station where it is and consolidating the projects makes sense, at least through the design stage.
It addresses complaints from neighbors who were concerned about noise, lights and traffic from fire department vehicles, he said, and allows the sharing of parking, security and a generator and chiller plant that will be installed.
While acknowledging the benefits, Council Member Chuck Newsom said he didn’t like changing the station site. It would mean extra cost because of the need to have a temporary station during construction, he said, and a loss of parking spaces.
No one else on the Council spoke up about that even though there was no discussion about what setting up the temporary station might involve.
Having the projects designed simultaneously isn’t a commitment to building them simultaneously, Clinch said. The replacement fire station is the higher priority, so the City Hall expansion, which would also include renovations and upgrades to the existing building, can be put off or done in phases.
The existing building, parts of which date to the ‘50s, he said, should be brought up to code for hurricane hardening and handicapped accessibility.
Both Vice Mayor Rich Cautero and Council Member Jeanette Gates expressed concern about moving forward with these two projects, with a combined price tag of about $10 million, while still needing to address a $1.6 million difference between the estimated cost of the new public safety facility and the bond revenue to pay for it.
But that gap, according to Mayor John Holic, is partly a function of the time it took from the bond referendum, in 2016, to get the bonds validated, plans sketched out and neighbor concerns addressed. Those issues won’t arise regarding the fire station and City Hall.
City Manager Ed Lavallee said the city has enough in the Building Department reserve fund to cover much of the cost associated with the work on City Hall, and there’s also a $525,000 grant for the generator.
Clinch added that conditions of the public safety facility bond mean there’s less flexibility with that project than there would be for the fire station and City Hall.
Even so, there was some discussion about whether the Council ought to set a range for how much it’s willing to spend, to give Sweet Sparkman some guidance in developing a budget. That wasn’t part of the motion to approve the contract, however.
