VENICE — The Venice Municipal Airport hangars that were damaged by Hurricane Ian will be repaired by Gulfstream Construction for approximately $5 million.
The company was awarded the contract Wednesday by the city of Venice.
Airport staff are actively coordinating with the city's Insurance Recovery manager, Synergy, and the contractor to review the proposed logistics and phasing of the work.
The airport is going to provide the area on the northwest side of the airport for Gulfstream to stage their equipment and materials. Gulfstream will place a site office trailer near the airport maintenance building where water and sewer service are available.
Each area where work is to be accomplished will be fenced off during construction.
The proposed work for each hangar will be permitted by the Building Department individually; however, the plan is for work to take place on more than one hangar at a time to expedite the work.
The preliminary phasing plan is for Gulfstream to begin work on the replacement of the 1000 hangar since that work will take the longest and can be kept completely fenced off for the duration of the project.
Tenants should begin consideration and planning for the temporary removal of personal belongings from the hangers once the repair work begins.
Airport staff will be providing tiedown locations for any displaced aircraft while those buildings are being worked on.
Additionally, the rotating beacon was placed back into service last week. The damage to the 1006 building did not exceed the deductible, so insurance will not cover those repairs.
Alternatively, airport staff have solicited a quote from a contractor to accomplish other repairs, including skylights and sheet metal, and staff have been inspecting, servicing and repairing cane bolts on the hangar doors of the 1006 building.
