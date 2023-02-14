Planning Commission

The Venice Planning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend denial by the City Council to amend the Bird Bay planned-unit development binding master plan. That plan was going to be discussed by the City Council today but the meeting was canceled.

VENICE — City Council members unexpectedly found their afternoon free Tuesday after a controversial land-use petition was withdrawn. 

Hawks Run Development LLC was seeking to amend the Bird Bay planned-unit development binding master plan so it could shrink and redesign the golf course to 12 holes to make room for 45 residential units and construct amenities to the units and golf course.


