The Venice Planning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend denial by the City Council to amend the Bird Bay planned-unit development binding master plan. That plan was going to be discussed by the City Council today but the meeting was canceled.
VENICE — City Council members unexpectedly found their afternoon free Tuesday after a controversial land-use petition was withdrawn.
Hawks Run Development LLC was seeking to amend the Bird Bay planned-unit development binding master plan so it could shrink and redesign the golf course to 12 holes to make room for 45 residential units and construct amenities to the units and golf course.
The proposal was coming before the Council with a unanimous Planning Commission recommendation that it be denied.
The public hearing before the Commission in November drew a crowd in opposition and lasted for hours. The Council meeting was expected to do the same.
But a revised agenda distributed Monday afternoon advised that the petition had been withdrawn and the hearing cancelled.
No explanation was given Tuesday, and attorney Jeff Boone, representing Hawks Run, did not immediately return calls for comment.
The petition had been filed and reviewed under the prior land-use code. Future petitions would be under the land-use regulations adopted in July.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez advised the Council that Venice Unites, which had brought a challenge to the LDR, had submitted its petitions asking for reconsideration of the ordinance, or a voter referendum in order to protect its rights, and they had been rejected.
Staff is close to finalizing an ordinance incorporating the changes the group had requested and the Council had agreed to, she said.
They will be submitted to Venice Unites and its attorney, Ron Smith, as a courtesy, she said, and then start the approval process.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• Approved a comp plan amendment to change the future land-use designation of 2901 Curry Lane from Moderate Density Residential to Commercial.
• Approved an ordinance rezoning 2901 Curry Lane from Residential, Multi-Family 1 to Commercial, General.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance amending numerous provisions of the LDR.
• Adopted a resolution adopting a revised state-of-emergency pay policy.
• Adopted a resolution adopting the Sarasota County Unified Flood Insurance Promotion Plan.
• Adopted a resolution endorsing the use of mobility impact fees and park impact fee funds for the Laurel Road widening project and requesting Sarasota County to apply for an $8 million grant for the project.
• Adopted two resolutions accepting utilities and improvements installed by the Sarasota County Public Hospital District.
• Heard Finance Director Linda Senne’s quarterly financial report.
• Approved a utility upsizing and reimbursement agreement with Meritage Homes for Rustic Road.
• Accepted a utility easement from the Sarasota County Public Hospital District and approving a second amendment to the utility and cost-sharing agreement with the district.
• Appointed Barry Snyder and reappointed Lissa MacDonald to the Planning Commission.
• Presented a 10-Year Service Award to Tawnie Murdock, Criminalistics specialist.
• Presented a certificate of appreciation to Fran Valencic for her many years of volunteer service to the city.
The video and audio recordings of the meeting are at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.