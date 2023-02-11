Bird Bay

This graphic, from the staff presentation to be made Tuesday on the redevelopment proposal for Bird Bay, shows the area outlined in green. It represents about 33 of the 198 acres in the planned-unit development.

VENICE — Another major land-use proposal that’s expected to draw a crowd is on the City Council’s agenda for Tuesday.

Hawks Run Development LLC wants to amend the Bird Bay planned-unit development binding master plan so it can shrink and redesign the golf course to 12 holes to make room for 45 residential units.


