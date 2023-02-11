This graphic, from the staff presentation to be made Tuesday on the redevelopment proposal for Bird Bay, shows the area outlined in green. It represents about 33 of the 198 acres in the planned-unit development.
VENICE — Another major land-use proposal that’s expected to draw a crowd is on the City Council’s agenda for Tuesday.
Hawks Run Development LLC wants to amend the Bird Bay planned-unit development binding master plan so it can shrink and redesign the golf course to 12 holes to make room for 45 residential units.
Its plans include an amenity area for the units and a clubhouse, pro shop and restaurant for the course.
After an hours-long hearing in November, the Planning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend the Council reject the amendment, finding it inconsistent with the city’s comprehensive plan and land-development code.
It was reviewed under the rules that existed before the land-development regulations adopted in July.
The Bird Bay Community Association was granted affected-party status for the hearing and has requested it again for Tuesday’s proceedings. Through attorney Robert Lincoln, it opposed the amendment.
More than 20 Bird Bay residents also testified to the Planning Commission in opposition to the proposed changes.
The amendment is the last agenda item before charter officer and Council reports, suggesting the Council anticipates the hearing will start after lunch and will take up the afternoon, unless the agenda is reordered.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Vote on a comp plan amendment to change the future land-use designation of 2901 Curry Lane from Moderate Density Residential to Commercial.
• Vote on an ordinance rezoning 2901 Curry Lane from Residential, Multi-Family 1 to Commercial, General.
• Hear first reading of an ordinance amending numerous provisions of the LDR.
• Hear first reading of an ordinance updating the comp plan’s data on development activity within mixed-use future land-use categories in neighborhoods.
• Consider a resolution adopting a revised state-of-emergency pay policy.
• Consider a resolution adopting the Sarasota County Unified Flood Insurance Promotion Plan.
• Consider a resolution endorsing the use of mobility impact fee and park impact fee funds for the Laurel Road widening project and requesting Sarasota County to apply for an $8 million grant for the project.
• Consider two resolutions accepting utilities and improvements installed by the Sarasota County Public Hospital District.
• Hear Finance Director Linda Senne’s quarterly financial report.
• Consider a utility upsizing and reimbursement agreement with Meritage Homes for Rustic Road.
• Consider accepting a utility easement from the Sarasota County Public Hospital District and approving a second amendment to the utility and cost-sharing agreement with the district.
• Consider appointing Barry Snyder and reappointing Lissa MacDonald to the Planning Commission.
• Present a 10-Year Service Award to Tawnie Murdock, Criminalistics specialist.
• Present a certificate of appreciation to Fran Valencic for her many years of volunteer service to the city.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda is at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
