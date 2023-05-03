Sen. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville

Sen. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville, sponsored a controversial education bill that passed Wednesday and is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

TALLAHASSEE — In one of the most-controversial education issues of the 2023 legislative session, the Florida Senate on Wednesday passed a measure that would expand last year’s “Parental Rights in Education” law — known to critics as “don’t say gay.”

The bill, which is ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis, also seeks to restrict the way teachers and students can use their preferred pronouns in schools, a provision that has drawn ire from LGBTQ-advocacy groups.


State Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton

