VENICE — When the proposed Murphy Oaks subdivision was in front of the Venice City Council — again — last month, the parties were directed to come back with all, or at least most, of their differences resolved.
But after yet another lengthy hearing Tuesday it was apparent there’s still a lot of disagreement between the developer and its potential neighbors along Auburn Road, Fox Lea Farms and the Sawgrass community.
“I was really hoping that we would be much closer than we are,” Council Member Jeanette Gates said.
Still, the Council voted 5-2 to approve a rezoning ordinance on first reading and grant the parties one more chance to iron out their differences and bring back an agreement, or risk the Council doing it for them at second reading — or perhaps just voting on the ordinance as is.
Holic and Council Member Chuck Newsom were the “no” votes. Newsom in particular has expressed skepticism that the proposed residential development can be compatible with Fox Lea’s equestrian operations.
Passage on first reading is no barometer of how the vote might go when the project comes back on Oct. 22, however.
Vice Mayor Rich Cautero also has considerable doubts about compatibility and said he’s uncomfortable with the Council refereeing the parties’ dispute.
The version of the ordinance passed on first reading included a set of stipulations drafted by attorney Robert Lincoln, representing developer Herb Lawson. He and Fox Lea’s attorney, Jeff Boone, said they agreed on about 15 of them, leaving a dozen still to be resolved.
A few, he said, might just involve some tweaking. Several, though, could be deal breakers.
Fox Lea is insisting that its own water mitigation plan be adopted and that Lawson post a $1 million bond to cover any damages if its ability to water its event arenas, to provide footing for the horses, is affected.
It also wants a 12-foot-high, 1,000-foot-long construction fence built on the farm at Lawson’s expense to shield it from construction activities and a “compatability buffer” to be created by eliminating a line of 20 houses planned for the south side of the property.
Lawson had agreed to downsize the proposed development from 105 units to 85 in August but proposed to leave the site plan essentially the same, with somewhat bigger lots. The buffer would require reconfiguring the plan.
Lincoln and Lawson said the bond, the fence and the compatibility buffer, which hadn’t been brought up in earlier public hearings, “moved the goalposts.”
Lincoln said it would keep happening unless the Council provided some guidance for the negotiations.
Boone objected to using Lawson’s version of the stipulations, saying that the developer wouldn’t have an incentive to compromise. Lincoln replied that the incentive would be to bring a complete deal back to the Council or risk rejection.
The next step if that happened could be a lawsuit against the city under the Bert J. Harris Jr. Private Property Rights Protection Act. Lawson would be seeking damages by claiming the city limited his private property rights.
He and the city have already been through a mediation on that basis, which resulted in the ordinance under consideration.
Lawson said litigation isn’t the way he does business. In almost 54 years in development, he said, he has never sued a governmental entity.
Sawgrass has been a virtual bystander in the process, according to resident Dick Longo. it had offered alternative site plans for Murphy Oaks that were ignored, he said, and wasn’t privy to the negotiations it had with Fox Lea that resulted in the list of stipulations.
Newsom said the outreach “fell far short of my expectations” and reflected a lack of communication and cooperation.
The Council members expect a better effort in the next month. The Oct. 22 meeting is the last one before the Council election on Nov. 5 that will put at least two new people on the dais.
If there’s no compromise by Oct. 22, Cautero said, the Council will need to make a decision then.
And then brace for a lawsuit, according to Holic.
“No matter what we do,” he said, “we’re at a point where this is going to end up in court.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.