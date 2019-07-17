The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Nokomis man on several weapons charges following a disturbance Sunday evening.
Just before 6 p.m., deputies were called to a gas station in the 400 block of North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis, about an altercation in the parking lot.
When they arrived, deputies learned 51-year-old Troy Ulrich had allegedly stolen the victim’s .22 caliber handgun before fleeing the area.
Through investigation, deputies soon located Ulrich and recovered the stolen firearm along with ammunition, found in a beer box at the end of Laurel Road. One gold-tipped .22 bullet was found in the chamber, with eight silver-tipped bullets in the magazine.
Ulrich was subsequently arrested for grand theft of a firearm and 10 counts of possession of a firearm or ammo by a convicted felon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Ulrich has five prior incarcerations, with arrests for sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing to elude and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond was set at $16,500.
FHP announces Operation Southern Shield
State and local law enforcement agencies in Florida and four other southeast states are conducting a week-long speed enforcement campaign called Operation Southern Shield.
The Florida Highway Patrol is focused on citing drivers for exceeding the posted speed limits across Florida’s high-speed corridors, according to a press release.
Preliminary data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles shows more than 10,590 crashes in 2018 in Florida involving speeding or driving too fast for conditions. Speeding was a contributing factor in 8.7% of all crash fatalities statewide, resulting in more than 270 fatalities.
Sex predator registration:
Alonzo Newsome, 52, 126 Southland Road, Venice.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Gregory Willingham, 58, homeless at Seaboard and U.S. 41, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.
William Trimmer, 41, 1200 block of Venice East Ave., Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamines without a prescription, two counts of drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jeremy Carder, 42, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice. Charges: attempted burglary of an occupied residence unarmed, battery, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $8,500.
Kristin Painchaud, 52, 1200 block of Falcon Road, Venice. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
Dakota Cometa, 22, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: trespass. Bond: $500.
Ashley Jansen, 33, 4100 block of North Pompano Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Sharon Swat, 30, 11700 block of Tampest Harbor Loop, Venice. Charge: fraud. $1,500.
Natalie Jackson, 41, 600 block of Briarwood Drive, Venice. Charge: petit larceny (third or subsequent offense). Bond: $1,500.
Michael Maggio, 57, 1900 block of Neptune Drive, Englewood. Charges: obstructing justice, violation of pretrial conditional release. Bond: none.
Trevor Benson, 28, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Criminal registration:
Ronald Dicapua, 38, 500 block of East Baffin Road, Venice.
Brandon Finch, 29, 300 block of Dorchester Drive, Venice.
