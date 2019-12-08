NORTH VENICE — Five-year-old cookie entrepreneur Kinsley Peacock spends a lot of time raising money to help kids with cancer.
Earlier this year, she lost an eye to retinoblastoma.
During her recovery she decided that if she sold cookies, she could use the proceeds to buy blankets and iPads to help other children with their battle against the disease.
Her parents, Adam and Kim, set up a foundation and Adam built a cart she could use to display her wares at “pop up” events.
Offering a package of cookies for a donation of “whatever your heart desires,” she’s already raised tens of thousands of dollars for young cancer patients, as well as for research.
Her recovery and generosity came to the attention of Fine Properties, of Lakewood Ranch, which worked with Make-A-Wish Southern Florida to send Kinsley and her family on the Disney cruise she wished for.
It also hosted them for a precruise send-off party Wednesday during the office’s Christmas party.
According to a MAWSF news release, more than 150 people attended wearing Kinsley-inspired T-shirts.
The Peacock family supplied the cookies.
