VENICE — A fire at The Venetian At Capri apartments, at 1050 Capri Isle Boulevard, resulted in the evacuation of an eight-unit building Monday.
The call came in shortly after noon.
In all, 13 fire apparatus responded from Venice Fire Department, Sarasota County Fire Department and Nokomis Fire Department.
Venice Deputy Fire Chief Frank Giddens said it appeared the fire was cooking-related and started in a bottom corner apartment of a two-story building.
No injuries were reported.
The fire was largely contained to the affected apartment, but smoke continued to seep out the second floor soffit of the building, keeping firefighters on scene for hours.
"We're just chasing smoke right now," said Giddens around 2 p.m.
The damaged apartment was occupied by a man who said he was cooking and apparently left the stove on when he exited the apartment to buy a steak at a nearby supermarket.
When he returned, firefighters were already on scene.
Firefighters told him his apartment door was already open when they arrived and smoke could be seen coming from within.
Uncertain how far the fire had spread, firefighters went door to door evacuating residents. With smoke emitting from the roof, if no one responded, the door was knocked in by firefighters to make sure no one was incapacitated inside.
Venice Fire Department deployed its 100-foot ladder truck to get firefighters on the rooftop searching for any hot spots.
At least two apartments had their doors knocked in.
Giddens said after the smoke cleared firefighters would go into each apartment and perform tests to make sure no deadly gases lingered in the air, at which time residents would be allowed to reenter their units.
It appeared only one unit was uninhabitable due to the fire, he said.
