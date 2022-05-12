Bradley Boyer

NOKOMIS — A Venice man allegedly had a white film on his tongue when pulled over for an expired car registration -- and that led to an arrest, according to authorities.

Bradley Boyer, 58, of the 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard in Venice, was charged with evidence destroying.

Boyer was allegedly driving in an area of Nokomis that had complaints about drug activity, according to a probable cause affidavit.

He was pulled over for an expired car registration and an officer gave him a warning for an infraction, a report stated.

Boyer was told he could leave; however, the officer asked additional questions, according to an affidavit.

Boyer allegedly had a white film on his tongue when he was talking. The report does not explain how or why the initial arrest was made.

But after the arrest was made, Boyer allegedly told the officer he swallowed $20 worth of crack cocaine, according to a report.

Boyer was released on a $1,500 bond. His arraignment is June 17.

