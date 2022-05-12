topical Cop sees film on tongue, charges man with destroying evidence STAFF REPORT May 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bradley Boyer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NOKOMIS — A Venice man allegedly had a white film on his tongue when pulled over for an expired car registration -- and that led to an arrest, according to authorities.Bradley Boyer, 58, of the 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard in Venice, was charged with evidence destroying.Boyer was allegedly driving in an area of Nokomis that had complaints about drug activity, according to a probable cause affidavit.He was pulled over for an expired car registration and an officer gave him a warning for an infraction, a report stated.Boyer was told he could leave; however, the officer asked additional questions, according to an affidavit.Boyer allegedly had a white film on his tongue when he was talking. The report does not explain how or why the initial arrest was made.But after the arrest was made, Boyer allegedly told the officer he swallowed $20 worth of crack cocaine, according to a report.Boyer was released on a $1,500 bond. His arraignment is June 17. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Venice teen wins Miss Teen Universe competition T.J. Carney's closed for 26 health violations T.J. Carney's reopens after forced closure Tuesday Student says his grad speech is being censored Charter captains pushing back on federal tracking Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice teen wins Miss Teen Universe competition T.J. Carney's closed for 26 health violations T.J. Carney's reopens after forced closure Tuesday Student says his grad speech is being censored Charter captains pushing back on federal tracking Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
