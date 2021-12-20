featured topical Cops: 3 masked men rob Venice 7-Eleven STAFF REPORT Dec 20, 2021 Dec 20, 2021 Updated 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three masked people allegedly stole a large amount of cigarettes from the 7/11 in the 1400 block of E. Venice Ave. early Monday morning. PHOTO PROVIDED VENICE — Three masked people allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven in the 1400 block of E. Venice Avenue early Monday, according to authorities.Venice Police are looking to identify "three dark skinned masked individuals" who entered the 7-Eleven just before 4 a.m. and told the clerk to get on the ground.The masked people grabbed a large undetermined amount of cigarettes, and no weapons were seen or implied, stated authorities."We are still working to track down other surveillance footage from properties in the area that may have captured the suspect’s vehicle," Lt. Jason Adams said.If anyone has information or can identify the people, contact Detective Bill Kuchar atwkuchar@venicefl.govor 941-882-7561For this wanting to remain anonymous, you can contact Sarasota County Crimestoppers at941-366-8477 Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Venice wins state championship FHP: Venice woman killed while crossing street A story on Brian Laundrie once again is most-read How a lowly sock inspired 'Grit Army' Venice High cheerleaders perform in Hawaii parade Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice wins state championship FHP: Venice woman killed while crossing street A story on Brian Laundrie once again is most-read How a lowly sock inspired 'Grit Army' Venice High cheerleaders perform in Hawaii parade Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
