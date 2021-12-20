Masked individual

VENICE — Three masked people allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven in the 1400 block of E. Venice Avenue early Monday, according to authorities.

Venice Police are looking to identify "three dark skinned masked individuals" who entered the 7-Eleven just before 4 a.m. and told the clerk to get on the ground.

The masked people grabbed a large undetermined amount of cigarettes, and no weapons were seen or implied, stated authorities.

"We are still working to track down other surveillance footage from properties in the area that may have captured the suspect’s vehicle," Lt. Jason Adams said.

If anyone has information or can identify the people, contact Detective Bill Kuchar at

wkuchar@venicefl.gov

or 

941-882-7561

For this wanting to remain anonymous, you can contact Sarasota County Crimestoppers at

941-366-8477

