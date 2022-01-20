featured Cops: 80-year-old man punches victim By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Jan 20, 2022 Jan 20, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — A Venice man allegedly punched a victim and put his hands around her neck, making the victim fear for her life, according to authorities.Philip Saluter, 80, of the 2400 block of Hermitage Boulevard in Venice, was charged with domestic battery.On the night of Jan. 13, the victim was found in the road without shoes after an altercation with Saluter.He allegedly put his hands around the victim's neck and the victim "ran out of the house in fear," according to a probable cause affidavit.Deputies observed the victim had a red and swollen right eye.The victim told authorities the batteries occur often and that three days prior, Saluter allegedly punched the victim in the face."(Victim) reports she has had enough. She lives in fear every day because her husband is very abusive," stated the report.After running into the street to get away, a neighbor called 911 on the victim's behalf, stated the affidavit.According to County Clerk records, the victim wants the case dropped and seeks contact with Saluter.Saluter has no prior arrests in the county.Saluter is in custody with a $8,000 bond. His arraignment is Feb. 7. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Clarity needed on what's a private beach Boat rescue experts Ever see Siesta Beach sand? There is a lesson there The danger of living next to a golf course Story on proposed 598 new homes is week's most-read Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Clarity needed on what's a private beach Boat rescue experts Ever see Siesta Beach sand? There is a lesson there The danger of living next to a golf course Story on proposed 598 new homes is week's most-read Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
