Philip Saluter

VENICE — A Venice man allegedly punched a victim and put his hands around her neck, making the victim fear for her life, according to authorities.

Philip Saluter, 80, of the 2400 block of Hermitage Boulevard in Venice, was charged with domestic battery.

On the night of Jan. 13, the victim was found in the road without shoes after an altercation with Saluter.

He allegedly put his hands around the victim's neck and the victim "ran out of the house in fear," according to a probable cause affidavit.

Deputies observed the victim had a red and swollen right eye.

The victim told authorities the batteries occur often and that three days prior, Saluter allegedly punched the victim in the face.

"(Victim) reports she has had enough. She lives in fear every day because her husband is very abusive," stated the report.

After running into the street to get away, a neighbor called 911 on the victim's behalf, stated the affidavit.

According to County Clerk records, the victim wants the case dropped and seeks contact with Saluter.

Saluter has no prior arrests in the county.

Saluter is in custody with a $8,000 bond. His arraignment is Feb. 7.

