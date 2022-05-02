VENICE — A Venice woman previously charged for signing fraudulent checks was recently accused of pawning jewelry from a victim she was a caregiver for, according to authorities.
Patricia Hays, 79, of the 1400 block of Gleneagles Drive in Venice, was charged with three counts dealing in stolen property, pawning items with false owner information less than $300, and two counts pawning items with false owner information over $300.
At the end of March, Hays had previously been charged with two counts fraud by uttering false instrument, two counts of fraud by using identification of someone over 60 years old, and larceny between $300 and $10,000 from someone 65 years old.
Adding on to the previous charges, an investigation found that Hays allegedly pawned several jewelry items from a victim.
In January, a complainant notified authorities of suspected fraudulent activity with the victim's bank account, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police were told the victim had health issues such as dementia and Alzheimer's and lived with Hays, who was her fulltime caregiver.
Hays allegedly had full access to the victim's bank account and wrote herself checks worth $2,450 when she was supposed to pay the victim's bills.
According to a report, further investigation found that Hays pawned 14 of the victim's items.
She allegedly pawned 13 jewelry items and a clock. The items were worth over $1,000, stated an affidavit.
She was released from custody on a $39,000 bond. Her arraignment is June 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.