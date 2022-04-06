VENICE — A Venice woman allegedly signed fraudulent checks and stole money from a victim she was a caregiver for, according to authorities.
Patricia Hays, 79, of the 1400 block of Gleneagles Drive in Venice, was charged with 2 counts of fraud by uttering false instrument, 2 counts of fraud or impersonation by using identification of someone over 60 years old, and larceny of over $300 but under $10,000 from someone over 65 years old.
In January, a complainant notified authorities of suspected fraudulent activity with a victim’s bank account, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The complainant told police the victim had health issues such as dementia and Alzheimer’s and lived with Hays, who was her full time caregiver.
Hays allegedly had full access to the victim’s bank account and would write checks to pay the victim’s bills.
However, the complainant received phone calls from bill collectors regarding the victim’s bills were not getting paid, stated a report.
In June 2021, Hays allegedly wrote two checks to herself from the victim’s account amounting to $2,450.
According to an affidavit, the victim said she did not write the checks and was unaware of who wrote them.
Hays was released from custody on a $19,500 bond. Her arraignment is May 6.
