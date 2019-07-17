By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
Staff Writer
A Sarasota woman was arrested after striking another woman with a wooden object.
Dayame Reyes, 50, of the 3600 block of Huntington Place Drive, Sarasota, was arrested after hitting a woman in a workplace dispute on July 1, reports show.
The fight between Reyes and the victim began after the victim approached Reyes about smoking in the workplace. The argument followed a meeting about not smoking or using cellphones on company time.
It took place at a dealership for recreational vehicles in the 3400 block of Technology Drive in Nokomis.
The victim had seen Reyes smoking and approached her to warn her, according to reports, which continue on to state Reyes became aggressive and began cursing at the victim.
Reyes then entered a storage room where she picked up a wooden object and struck the victim, police say. The victim was hit on the side of the face and left elbow by Reyes. Reyes then proceeded to hit and scratch the victim, who suffered a cut to her arm.
The fight between the two women continued until they were separated by coworkers, according to a witness.
Reports state that a witness saw Reyes throw the first punch and said both Reyes and the victim were angry following the fight. The witness stated he helped separate Reyes and the victim before the fight got worse.
Reyes, who was interviewed by Venice Police, admitted the fight was about smoking at work and said she should not have done what she did. Reyes also told police she had not struck the victim with the wooden object, but only picked it up to show her what she had to do with it.
Reyes said she told the victim to pick up the wooden object and to leave her alone.
Reyes was arrested July 4 for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She is on supervised pretrial release.
