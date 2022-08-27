Cops: Convicted felon leaves gun out, 3-year-old sees it By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Aug 27, 2022 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NOKOMIS — A Nokomis man allegedly had a gun in plain view where a 3-year-old could see it, according to authorities. Robert Kohler, 51, of the 100 block of Palm Avenue in Nokomis, was charged with possessing a gun as a convicted felon and crimes against person by culpable negligence exposure to harm.A probation officer was checking on another person when he found a gun belonging to Kohler in a common area, according to authorities.The gun was allegedly sitting on a nightstand with Kohler’s phone on top of it. He allegedly told police a 3-year-old had previously found the gun while Kohler was sleeping. The child only pointed to the gun, and Kohler allegedly told him to not touch it.According to the report, Kohler is a four-time convicted felon and should not possess a gun.He has prior arrests for battery, according to county records.Kohler was released on a $7,620 bond. His arraignment is Oct. 7. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now ShorePoint Venice to close Sept. 22 ShorePoint Venice hospital to announce 'change' in services Cops: Two dead in Venice Gardens Two Venice physicians named to 'America's Best Eye Doctors' list Farley house in Venice facing demolition Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now ShorePoint Venice to close Sept. 22 ShorePoint Venice hospital to announce 'change' in services Cops: Two dead in Venice Gardens Two Venice physicians named to 'America's Best Eye Doctors' list Farley house in Venice facing demolition Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.