NOKOMIS — A Nokomis man allegedly had a gun in plain view where a 3-year-old could see it, according to authorities.

Robert Kohler

Robert Kohler, 51, of the 100 block of Palm Avenue in Nokomis, was charged with possessing a gun as a convicted felon and crimes against person by culpable negligence exposure to harm.


