STAFF REPORT
Mar 16, 2022

NOKOMIS — A skateboarder was hit by a car while crossing South Tamiami Trail at East Palmetto Road in Nokomis Tuesday night, according to authorities.

A dark colored Nissan Altima was traveling south on Tamiami Trail at around 9:45 p.m. when it struck a person on a skateboard who was attempting to cross the road.

The car failed to stop, made a U-turn, and continued north on South Tamiami Trail, according to a release.

The pedestrian was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect car should have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at 941-861-5800, or the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP from a mobile phone.
