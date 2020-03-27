SARASOTA - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested a Sarasota man for possession of child pornography and possession of an explosive device.
Bradley Negron-Cruz, 27, of the 4200 block of Bell Avenue in Sarasota, faces dozens of counts of child porn crimes.
Detectives received information in February from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which monitors social media sites that contain porn, about an IP address used to upload and download more than 100 images of child pornography to Skype.
A search warrant was executed Tuesday at a Bell Avenue residence in Sarasota, where Negron-Cruz lives.
Detectives learned he was responsible for the Skype account, which had photos and videos of toddlers and children up to approximately 13 years of age engaged in sexual activity. At least 10 of the images are of known victims.
During a search, deputies also found several incendiary devices in the form of breakable glass bottles containing flammable substances, often referred to as Molotov cocktails.
During an interview, Negron-Cruz told authorities he was attempting to help catch people engaging in the distribution and collection of child pornography.
He also admitted to destroying his electronic devices and throwing them in a shopping plaza dumpster so law enforcement would not be able to recover the images.
He made the incendiary devices, he said, for the purpose of self-defense.
Negron-Cruz faces 40 felony counts of possession of child pornography, a single felony count of distribution of child pornography, and a single felony count of possession of an explosive device. He remains in custody without bond.
