VENICE — A Groveland man was accused of fraudulently buying two iPhones and sending them to a victim’s house in Venice, according to authorities.
David Acheampong, 33, of Groveland, Fla. was charged with two counts of fraud using identification without consent victim 60 years of age or older, grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000, burglary of occupied dwelling unarmed, two counts fraud by possessing or displaying forged or stolen drivers license or identification, larceny of a lost or delivered by mistake credit card, and violate drivers license restrictions.
Acheampong allegedly used a victim’s information, including name, date of birth, social security and credit card number, to create a T-Mobile account and purchase two iPhones without the victim’s consent, according to a probable cause affidavit.
He allegedly placed the order by phone and provided a Venice address for the delivery.
The residents of the Venice house were found to be additional victims and did not order any cellphones from T-Mobile, stated a report.
After attempting to change the delivery date, the package was delivered and Acheampong allegedly went to the address around an hour later, according to an affidavit.
He was accused of stealing the package from the occupied Venice residence.
Authorities allegedly found three drivers licenses with Acheampong, two being fraudulent operator licenses from Indiana and one valid license from Florida, stated a report.
He also allegedly had four credit or debit cards with a redacted name, according to an affidavit.
“Acheampong did have knowledge the package was delivered and drove approximately one-hundred thirty-three miles from his residence in Groveland, Florida to (redacted address) despite the fact that the delivery date was changed,” a report stated.
Acheampong was released on a $27,620 bond. His arraignment is June 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.