OSPREY — A 13-year-old Pine View student remains in a specialized hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday.
But it wasn't the police who first saw the suspect's car.
A woman noticed a car driving around with a bashed-in windshield and front end damage. Suspicious of the damage, she notified authorities and provided vital information, including a license plate number.
"This was something great because this woman didn't even know a crash had occurred," Florida Highway Patrol Senior Trooper Kenneth Watson said.
Unbeknownst to her, the tip led to authorities arresting David Ching-Cheng Chang, who allegedly struck the 13-year-old with his car while she was riding her bicycle on East Bay Street in Osprey on Tuesday afternoon.
Following the crash, he then allegedly took his car to an auto body shop in Tampa, far from the scene of the wreck.
Chang, 65, of the 800 block of East Bay Street in Osprey, was charged with hit-and-run causing serious bodily injury, evidence destroying, and hit-and-run involving damage to property.
The teenager, of Sarasota, is in serious condition at All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg. She was riding her bike at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday when she was hit. She was initially listed in critical condition.
"I worked similar cases where it takes many, many months to bring it to closure," Watson said about hit-and-runs.
Despite feeling confident FHP would've found a suspect, Watson said the woman who provided the information really did help.
"She solved the case for us," he said.
From the tip, authorities found the car belonging to Chang in Tampa. Watson said the auto body shop had no idea about what had happened.
Chang allegedly told them it was a tree branch, Watson said.
Tuesday night's crash report stated a "dark silver sedan" left the scene at Old Venice Road and East Bay Street near Pine View School.
The girl was on her bicycle northbound in a crosswalk on East Bay Street just off Old Venice Road. There were flashing yellow lights and signs, according to the FHP report.
The driver of the westbound sedan on East Bay Street struck the bicyclist. She and her bicycle were thrown into the westbound lane of the street.
The crash still remains under investigation.
Chang is in custody with a $9,120 bond. His arraignment is Sept. 30.
Pine View School Principal Stephen Covert said help is being provided to students who need it.
"With the parent’s permission, I want to share that one of our students was struck on their bike near the intersection of Old Venice Road and Bay Street," Covert said in a statement to families.
Additional counselors will be available to assist the school's counseling team for any students or parents who need to talk with someone, he said.
In his statement, Covert also shared a link to Florida Highway Patrol's website, which has tips on bike, pedestrian and back-to-school safety for drivers.
