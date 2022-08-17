Suspect car in Osprey hit-and-run crash

Florida Highway Patrol found a suspect's car in a hit-and-run crash in Osprey on Tuesday. It was in an auto body repair shop in Tampa.

OSPREY — A 13-year-old Pine View student remains in a specialized hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday.

But it wasn't the police who first saw the suspect's car.

David Ching-Cheng Chang

Bicycle hit and run crash

A 13-year-old girl riding a bicycle was hit by a car on East Bay Street in Osprey on Tuesday afternoon.
