VENICE — A home health aide was arrested for allegedly stealing jewelry from a client diagnosed with moderate dementia and Alzheimer's.
Betsy Lisbeth Nievez De Zambrano, 45, of South Venice, faces charges of exploitation of the elderly.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrest report, the victim's family hired Home Helpers Home Care, of Sarasota, in May, shortly after the diagnosis for the 93-year-old woman.
The aide came to the victim's home Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for three hours each day. IIn mid-July, the victim's daughter noticed several items of jewelry missing and called the Sheriff's Office.
During the investigation, detectives traced pawn shop transactions back to the aide made at Gold Pro's in Port Charlotte throughout June, including two pawned gold ring bands, leaf earrings and a bracelet. The family estimated the loss at more than $7,250.
In late July, Zambrano, a visitor from Venezuela, was interviewed. Zambrano, 45, claimed the victim gave her all of the items as gifts, and that she sold the gifts at Gold Pro's.
An warrant for her was issued on Aug. 27.
Zambrano, of the 800 block of Southland Road in South Venice, was arrested Monday, Aug. 31. She remains in jail with bond set at $25,000.
In addition to bail, a judge issued the following conditions for her release: no contact with the victim, no returning to the property, and no employment with the elderly or infirm.
