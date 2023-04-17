Zachary K. Ellis

Zachary K. Ellis

SARASOTA — Zachary K. Ellis started Sunday as a suspect in a case of domestic violence.

Two hours after his arrest, he was charged with killing an 80-year-old fellow inmate in Sarasota County Jail.


In this released surveillance video, Sarasota County deputies lead Zachary Ellis into booking at Sarasota County Jail early Sunday morning. Ellis was charged with domestic battery initially, before later being charged with homicide in the death of his 80-year-old cellmate.
   
