SARASOTA — Zachary K. Ellis started Sunday as a suspect in a case of domestic violence.
Two hours after his arrest, he was charged with killing an 80-year-old fellow inmate in Sarasota County Jail.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has released two probable cause affidavits, detailing how Ellis originally came to be arrested and why he was charged with second-degree murder while incarcerated.
Ellis, 21, was originally arrested by SCSO deputies around 1 a.m. on Sunday, as they responded to a reported domestic battery.
The complainant alleged Ellis had pushed her into a couch and injured her in the process, with visible bruises on her arm.
According to the arrest report, Ellis claimed he had just had 12 beers and attempted to act like nothing was wrong.
Ellis, a Sarasota resident, was arrested and taken to Sarasota County Jail.
In a video released by SCSO, two deputies can be seen taking Ellis — wearing a T-shirt that states “Reckless” — to be processed at the jail and having him sit on a bench along with another inmate.
Roughly two hours later — around 3:39 a.m. that same night — a corrections deputy observed Ellis standing over another inmate in his cell.
“(The deputy) immediately noticed Ellis covered in blood, (the other inmate) lying unresponsive, and the walls covered in blood,” according to the second arrest report.
Ellis was then removed from the cell, and staff attempted unsuccessfully to revive the other inmate.
The victim was found lying on his back with “significant wounds” to his face and head, including exposed bone on his jaw, according to the report.
Deputies alleged Ellis’ hand was red and swollen, with blood visible on his clothing, arms and face.
The report indicates Ellis spoke with deputies after the discovery, but the majority of their conversation summary is redacted on the report.
He was then charged with one count of second-degree homicide.
Ellis is currently being held without bond, and is due to appear in Sarasota County Court at 9 a.m. on June 2.
