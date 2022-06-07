Anthony Kukoda

VENICE — A local chef allegedly hit a victim with a baseball bat and smashed the victim's television, according to authorities.

The victim was transported to the hospital and needed multiple staples in his head to stop the bleeding, stated a report.

Anthony Kukoda, 52, of the 100 block of Oleander Street in Nokomis, was charged with aggravated battery, damage to property and probation violation for grand theft.

On Friday, Kukoda allegedly became mad at a victim and beat the person with a baseball bat, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The two allegedly had verbal altercations before, but they were not physical prior to the alleged battery, according to the report.


Kukoda allegedly got mad at the victim for moving an oven, the report stated.

The victim was found "profusely bleeding from his face and head," stated the report.

Kukoda also allegedly smashed the victim's television with the same bat.

Kukoda is a chef at Prime Steakhouse in Venice, the affidavit states.

He has several prior arrests, including drug possession, battery and larceny, according to court records.

He is currently in custody with no bond. His arraignment is July 8.

