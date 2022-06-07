featured topical Cops: Local chef beats man with baseball bat By MORGAN SIMPSON Staff Writer Jun 7, 2022 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anthony Kukoda VENICE — A local chef allegedly hit a victim with a baseball bat and smashed the victim's television, according to authorities.The victim was transported to the hospital and needed multiple staples in his head to stop the bleeding, stated a report.Anthony Kukoda, 52, of the 100 block of Oleander Street in Nokomis, was charged with aggravated battery, damage to property and probation violation for grand theft.On Friday, Kukoda allegedly became mad at a victim and beat the person with a baseball bat, according to a probable cause affidavit.The two allegedly had verbal altercations before, but they were not physical prior to the alleged battery, according to the report. Kukoda allegedly got mad at the victim for moving an oven, the report stated.The victim was found "profusely bleeding from his face and head," stated the report.Kukoda also allegedly smashed the victim's television with the same bat.Kukoda is a chef at Prime Steakhouse in Venice, the affidavit states.He has several prior arrests, including drug possession, battery and larceny, according to court records.He is currently in custody with no bond. His arraignment is July 8. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Motorcycle, car crash leaves two critical in hospital Venice biz growing as it connects world with fiber optic Venice man needs a kidney he can't get from family Man missing in the Venice area Details released for Venice car crash in mid-May Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Motorcycle, car crash leaves two critical in hospital Venice biz growing as it connects world with fiber optic Venice man needs a kidney he can't get from family Man missing in the Venice area Details released for Venice car crash in mid-May Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
