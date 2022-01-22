VENICE — A Sarasota man allegedly swapped serial numbers on a stolen sports car from Ohio, according to authorities.

Dalton Moyer, 23, of Sarasota, who was pulled over in Venice, was charged with grand theft and possess vehicle with altered numbers.

Following an anonymous tip, authorities were notified of car thefts and VIN swapping allegedly done by Moyer.

From a previous traffic stop, a blue and black Dodge Charger registered to Moyer allegedly showed it was totaled upon running the tag, according to an affidavit.

Further into the investigation, Moyer was pulled over in Venice and the car was taken into custody, stated a report.

Moyer was accused of possessing a car with an altered VIN which came up as a red Dodge Charger stolen in Fulton County, Ohio.

Moyer was released on a $3,000 bond. His arraignment is Feb. 25.

