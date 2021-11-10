topical Cops: Man batters neighbor, refuses to leave jail lobby STAFF REPORT Nov 10, 2021 Nov 10, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NOKOMIS — A man allegedly attempted to gouge a neighbor's eyes out and then refused to leave the jail when being released from custody, according to authorities.William Baxendale, 81, of the 200 block of North Tamiami Trail in Nokomis, was charged with battery on a person 65 years or older and trespassing.On Nov. 6, the victim was looking after a vacant mobile home for sale when he allegedly saw Baxendale looking into someone's window, according to a probable cause affidavit.While the victim was checking on the mobile home, Baxendale allegedly attacked the victim from behind and began digging his fingers into the victim's eyes.After being arrested, Baxendale was released from jail the next day for the battery charge, but refused to leave.Baxendale allegedly wouldn't leave the jail until he saw the nurse he had seen the night he was arrested, stated a report.He was trespassed from the jail's main lobby after refusing to leave and was therefore arrested again.He was released from custody with a $2,000 bond. His arraignment dates are Dec. 17 and 27. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Venice woman, 80, dies in Friday morning crash Suit against Plantation now a class action Inside Venice's newest hospital Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice Most-read 'story' was photos of new Venice hospital Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice woman, 80, dies in Friday morning crash Suit against Plantation now a class action Inside Venice's newest hospital Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice Most-read 'story' was photos of new Venice hospital Calendar
