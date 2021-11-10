William Baxendale

NOKOMIS — A man allegedly attempted to gouge a neighbor's eyes out and then refused to leave the jail when being released from custody, according to authorities.

William Baxendale, 81, of the 200 block of North Tamiami Trail in Nokomis, was charged with battery on a person 65 years or older and trespassing.

On Nov. 6, the victim was looking after a vacant mobile home for sale when he allegedly saw Baxendale looking into someone's window, according to a probable cause affidavit.

While the victim was checking on the mobile home, Baxendale allegedly attacked the victim from behind and began digging his fingers into the victim's eyes.

After being arrested, Baxendale was released from jail the next day for the battery charge, but refused to leave.

Baxendale allegedly wouldn't leave the jail until he saw the nurse he had seen the night he was arrested, stated a report.

He was trespassed from the jail's main lobby after refusing to leave and was therefore arrested again.

He was released from custody with a $2,000 bond. His arraignment dates are Dec. 17 and 27.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments