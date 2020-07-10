NORTH VENICE — Authorities say a man admitted he had been drinking but claimed he was not impaired after he caused a crash late Tuesday.
John Goulet, 39, of Nokomis, had five passengers in a Volkswagon minivan after an evening of partying and shooting off fireworks at the Venice Jetty, according to a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrest report.
Authorities responded to the two-vehicle wreck about 11 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Laurel Road and Honore Avenue.
Goulet told deputies he was eastbound on Laurel Road and initiated a left turn onto Honore Avenue, but did not see the oncoming vehicle.
Responding deputies said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside Goulet's vehicle.
Goulet had watery and bloodshot eyes and a powerful odor of alcohol, investigators said. He refused a breath test, but admitted he'd been drinking and said he wasn't impaired, according to reports. He failed various field sobriety tests.
Four of the passengers were underage, resulting in four charges of child neglect. A fifth passenger suffered a bump on the head due to the crash. One of the underage victims suffered chest and back pain.
The driver of the other vehicle, a Subaru, was uninjured, according to the report.
Goulet, of the 3500 block of East Laurel Road, was charged with eight DUI-related charges, and four counts of child neglect without bodily harm. He was arrested, and released the same day after posting bond in the amount of $22,000.
He was also cited for careless driving, lack of proof of motor vehicle insurance, and failing to provide a driver license on demand. He is facing fines totaling $395.
Goulet's arraignment is set for Aug. 21.
