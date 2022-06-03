Joseph Young

VENICE — A Venice man allegedly had a fit of road rage and hit a victim twice, according to authorities.

Joseph Young, 43, of the 600 block of Darwin Road in Venice, was charged with battery and with obstructing justice.

In November, Young allegedly battered a victim during a road rage incident, according to a probable cause affidavit.

There had been some type of traffic incident between Young and the victim and the two exchanged "peace" signs, stated the report.

Young allegedly drove next to the victim and told him to pull over.

The victim believed something was wrong with his car and parked his car.


Young allegedly hit the victim in the side of the head with a fist and stated the victim had cut him off in traffic, a report stated.

He allegedly then told the victim to not call the police and threatened him if he did.

After the victim called police, Young allegedly slammed the victim into a car and hit him on the head again, according to an affidavit.

Young has prior arrests, including drug possession, burglary, larceny, battery in jail and trespassing.

Young was released on a $2,000 bond. His arraignment is July 8.

