SARASOTA — A Venice man allegedly drove while high on drugs and rear-ended four cars, but kept driving away from the scenes, according to authorities.
Gary Jacobs, 49, 700 block of Guild Drive, Venice, was charged with hit-and-run — failure to stop at a crash involving injury; two counts of DUI with drugs; four counts of DUI with damage to property or person; two counts of hit-and-run — leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property; and two counts of DUI.
On Tuesday, Jacobs allegedly smoked marijuana before driving his pickup truck south on U.S. 41 near McIntosh Road in Sarasota, according to a probable cause affidavit.
He allegedly rear-ended a black Ford SUV, drove around the SUV and then kept going south on 41, stated the report.
The driver of the SUV followed Jacobs and allegedly saw him rear-end a Toyota Prius. Jacobs allegedly drove around the Prius and continued south.
The SUV and Prius followed Jacobs, stated an affidavit.
According to a report, Jacobs allegedly followed the same pattern and rear-ended a Kia.
All three cars followed Jacobs until he finally stopped his car after hitting a Subaru twice just south of Bay Street, according to an affidavit.
The driver of the Prius was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for a neck injury, stated a report.
Jacobs is currently in custody with a $70,000 bond. His arraignment is Jan. 7.
