VENICE - A man with a lengthy criminal record is back in custody after allegedly killing a motel employee in South Venice on Tuesday.
Stephen Matthew Havrilka, 30, is in custody on one charge of homicide: murder danger and depraved without premeditation, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office jail records.
Sarasota County Sheriff's officials confirmed Havrilka was arrested in relation to the discovery Tuesday morning of an unconscious woman who had been beaten, inside a motel room at the Rodeway Inn in South Venice.
"The nature of this crime is particularly heinous," Sarasota County Sheriff's spokeswoman Kaitlyn Perez said.
The department was holding a news conference about 11:30 a.m., she said.
Perez confirmed the victim was employed by the motel. She said the victim's family has opted into Marsy's Law, which means her name and other details will not be released to the public.
Employees at Rodeway Inn refused comment on Wednesday morning.
Following the initial call Tuesday, officials said a suspicious man, believe to be Havrilka, was picked up around Alligator Drive and South Tamiami Trail.
Havrilka has a long list of charges in the past, spending time in prison for burglary, battery on an elderly person and intimidation on charges based out of Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
Detectives are asking for anyone with information on her injuries to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.
This story will be updated.
