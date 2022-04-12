Saladine Monroe

Saladine Monroe

SARASOTA - A convicted felon visiting his ex-wife's home to meet with his son shot and killed a man inside the home, authorities said. 

Saladine F. Monroe, 41, of Sarasota, is in custody without bond.

The homicide took place about noon Saturday in the 2300 block of Britannia Road.

Monroe faces charges of homicide and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

A 47-year-old man was found dead of a single-gunshot. He had been shot in the abdomen, according to a probable cause affidavit. 


"According to the witness resident who is Monroe’s ex-wife, Monroe arrived unannounced to visit his 14-year-old son," authorities stated in a news release early Tuesday. "When the woman asked Monroe to wait outside while she went to a neighbor’s home to pick up their shared son, Monroe entered the home and began looking around the house. Monroe located the victim, whose identity is not being released in accordance with Marsy’s Law, inside a spare bedroom. Monroe accused the victim of having a relationship with his ex-wife before shooting and killing the man."

The ex-wife, according to the probable cause affidavit, saw Monroe had a weapon in his waistband and grabbed her son, with the two of them hiding in a bedroom when they heard the gunshot. They then hid in a closet until authorities arrived. 

Neither his ex-wife nor his son were injured. 

Monroe's ex-wife told authorities the man was visiting from out of state. 

Monroe has prior arrests in Sarasota County for resisting an officer, contempt and DUI. He is a convicted felon out of New Jersey for drug crimes. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments