STAFF REPORT Nov 11, 2022

Mark O'Reilly

VENICE — A Venice man was accused of pulling a gun on and threatening a victim, according to authorities.

Mark O'Reilly, 56, of the 2600 block of Executive Drive in Venice, was charged with domestic aggravated assault and domestic battery.

On Halloween, O'Reilly allegedly accused the victim of cheating on him after the victim's phone went off. He then pulled a gun on the victim, according to a probable cause affidavit.

When the victim asked if he would shoot, he allegedly said yes. After walking around with the gun, O'Reilly put the gun away and went to sleep, a report stated.

The victim allegedly retrieved the gun and hid it before calling the police.

Earlier in the day, O'Reilly allegedly punched the victim's head.

O'Reilly was released on a $11,000 bond. His arraignment is Dec. 16.
