VENICE — A man allegedly assaulted someone and tried to steal the victim's truck, and then kicked an officer, according to authorities. 

Raul Lleras

Raul Lleras, 53, of the 1700 block of Banyan Drive, Venice, was charged with burglary with assault or battery, resisting an officer with violence and resisting an officer without violence. 


