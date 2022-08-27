VENICE — A man allegedly assaulted someone and tried to steal the victim's truck, and then kicked an officer, according to authorities.
Raul Lleras, 53, of the 1700 block of Banyan Drive, Venice, was charged with burglary with assault or battery, resisting an officer with violence and resisting an officer without violence.
On Sunday night, Lleras allegedly pounded on a car's hood as it was driving by in South Venice, according to authorities.
The car drove around him and left, but Lleras went to a truck behind the first car and did the same thing, a report stated.
The victim got out of his truck and asked Lleras to move away.
"That's when the guy grabbed the driver-side door handle of my truck and opened the door to the truck," an affidavit stated. "I then slammed the door shut and the guy proceeds by smacking me on the left side of my face and took a fighting stance."
Lleras then allegedly attempted to open another car door.
When the victim called 911, Lleras allegedly hit the victim again and punched him in the throat.
Authorities allegedly witnessed Lleras yelling with blood on his hands. He then yelled profanities at responding officers, a report stated.
Lleras pushed back on officers and resisted getting into a patrol car, an affidavit stated.
Once in the patrol car, he allegedly kicked an officer multiple times.
Lleras is in custody with a $52,000 bond. His arraignment is Oct. 7.
