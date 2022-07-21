Tyler Griffin
VENICE — A man allegedly swam in the Jacaranda Trace pool at 3 a.m. and refused to identify himself or leave, according to authorities.
Late Monday night and early Tuesday, an unknown man was allegedly swimming in the pool of Jacaranda Trace, an independent and assisted living community, according to a probable cause affidavit.
He allegedly told authorities he was enjoying the pool and did not get out.
"The subject continued to remain in the middle of the swimming pool, blowing bubbles with the water, and would no longer speak to me," a report stated.
After an hour of deputies asking the man to exit the pool, a deputy pepper-sprayed him, according to an affidavit.
Deputies then had to go into the pool to get the man out.
While at the jail, the man allegedly became erratic when authorities attempted to get his fingerprints. He was listed as a John Doe.
However, the man was later identified as Tyler Griffin, 25, of the 13000 block of Vancanza Drive in Wellen Park.
Griffin was charged with trespassing and resisting officers.
Griffin is in custody with no bond. His arraignment is August 8.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local public notices delivered daily to your email account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Local weather information and warnings.
This week's top entertainment stories.
The areas top boating and fishing news will be delivered to you email every Thursday morning.
When your e-Edition is ready to be read, we send you a reminder email each day letting you know.
Top headlines of the day, delivered to your email every morning.
The most recent obituaries, sent out every Wednesday and Saturday morning.
The most recent obituaries newsletter, sent out every morning.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.