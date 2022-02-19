VENICE — A Venice man allegedly completed construction without the proper permits or licensing, according to authorities.
Zachary Ziemke, 25, of the 5800 block of Plover Road in Venice, was charged with workers compensation fraud — working without insurance under $20,000, unregistered electric contractor and first violation of engage contracting business without certification.
Steve Drewing, the Sarasota County Licensing and Enforcement-Building Division supervisor, filed a report for unlicensed contracting work at a Venice house where Ziemke was the registered agent with R and Z Home Solutions LLC, according to a probable cause affidavit.
There were allegedly no permits filed to perform any type of construction or renovation work at the house.
Under R and Z Home Solutions, Ziemke did not have a current worker’s compensation policy or exemption. The only exemption listed for Ziemke was for wallboard, sheetrock, drywall, plasterboard or cement board, stated a report.
Ziemke also allegedly did not have the appropriate skilled trade license and was not registered or certified as a contractor.
At a Venice home, Ziemke acted as a general contractor and subcontracted another unlicensed person to complete work, according to an affidavit.
While working on the house, he allegedly completed electric and plumbing work without having a general contractors license.
Ziemke was released on a $2,500 bond. His arraignment is March 25.
