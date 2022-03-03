Anthony Antonaras

VENICE — A Venice man allegedly ran into someone's house three times and played the song "Wrecking Ball" by Miley Cyrus, according to authorities.

Anthony Antonaras, 38, of the 12000 block of Felice Drive in Venice, was charged with damage property and weapon offense — missile into a dwelling.

A person was in the house alone when she heard a loud bang, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Antonaras drove his truck into the house three times while yelling "f--- you," stated a report.


He allegedly hit both garage doors, and the window next to the front door was caved in.

When deputies arrived, Antonaras was allegedly sitting in the bed of his damaged truck playing the song "Wrecking Ball" by Miley Cyrus.

According to a report, Antonaras drove into the house three times by accident, stating his "foot slipped" and that the homeowner was "not a good person."

The damage to the house was allegedly more than $50,000.

Antonaras was released on a $9,000 bond. His arraignment is April 8.

