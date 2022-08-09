VENICE — A Venice man allegedly slammed a victim's face into pavement and is in custody on a $300,000 bond, according to authorities.
Don Schrock, 39, of the 5500 block of Stephens Road in Venice, was charged with domestic battery.
On Friday night, Schrock and a victim were out at a bar when he allegedly became jealous, according to a probable cause affidavit.
After leaving the bar, he then allegedly slammed the victim's face into pavement and dragged her into a house.
The victim had a large contusion and an open wound on her forehead, a report stated.
Schrock allegedly helped clean the victim's wound.
He allegedly told police the victim slammed her own head into the floor.
However, the report stated he said it was the back of her head, but the injury was on the front.
Schrock has previous battery charges, according to court documents.
The most recent was a sexual battery charge that was dropped or abandoned in 2018.
Schrock is currently in custody with a $300,000 bond. His arraignment is Aug. 25.
