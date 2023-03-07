VENICE — A 72-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his roommate about 20 times in a fight over TV channels.
Ralph E. Roberts, of Venice, has been charged with one count of aggravated battery, according to the Venice Police Department. He is currently being held at Sarasota County Jail on $100,000 bond.
According to his arrest report, VPD responded to a reported stabbing March 1. The stabbing was reported out of the Pavilion of Downtown Venice, an independent assisted living and memory care residence.
Officers entered the room where Roberts was standing, with another man in the room described as "clutching his bloody abdomen."
When officers asked Roberts where "the knife" was, Roberts allegedly pointed to a closed folding knife with blood on it placed on top of a nearby dresser.
Roberts was removed from the room and officers called for medical transportation to take the bleeding man to the hospital.
Medical staff later evaluated the man, stating he had been stabbed approximately 20 times.
According to the report, Roberts waived his Miranda rights and told the officers that he and his roommate had been fighting over what to watch on television.
The fight then escalated to verbal insults, and Roberts alleged that his roommate then struck him in the face.
The next paragraph in the report was redacted, though officers ultimately decided to charge Roberts with aggravated battery and took him into custody after he was medically cleared.
Roberts is due to return to court on April 14.
The Venice Gondolier has attempted to contact management at the Pavilion of Downtown Venice for comment. They have not responded as of Tuesday afternoon.
