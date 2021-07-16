VENICE - A Nokomis man allegedly stalked the victim for a month and attempted to kidnap her while in Bird Bay Plaza, according to authorities.
Paul Rodriguez-Sands, 46, 200 block of Shore Road, Nokomis, was charged with false imprisonment and battery on Wednesday.
Rodriguez-Sands allegedly had been stalking the victim for the last month, stated a probable cause affidavit.
The victim said she had been staying away from him, but he always finds her, stated an affidavit.
While the victim and another person were in the parking lot of Bird Bay Plaza on Monday, Rodriguez-Sands allegedly found the victim and grabbed her arm saying "You're mine get in the car, you are my property," according to an affidavit.
Someone tried to come between Rodriguez-Sands and the victim, but Rodriguez-Sands allegedly slammed him to the ground, stated an affidavit.
Rodriguez-Sands then allegedly fled the scene before authorities arrived.
Rodriguez-Sands is currently in custody with a $50,500 bond.
His arraignment is Aug. 27.
