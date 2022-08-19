VENICE — A Venice man allegedly stole over $90,000 from an older victim who has dementia and loss of vision, according to authorities.
Michael Tremba, 34, of the 700 block of Citrus Road in Venice, was charged with exploiting elderly by $50,000 or more.
In the span of six months from May to October 2021, Tremba allegedly made payments from the victim's account to his own accounts, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim had a stroke in 2020 and had loss of vision. In early 2021, she was then diagnosed with dementia, stated a report.
In October, people connected to the victim were notified of suspicious bank transactions, which the victim knew nothing about.
While a deputy was speaking with the victim, Tremba showed up and allegedly said the victim gave him the money for a business.
"The victim stated she never gave him any money and did not know to what he was referring," a report stated.
He then allegedly told the victim he would go to jail if she didn't tell the police she remembered giving him money.
In November, Tremba's wife allegedly messaged someone about wanting to get a loan contract notarized.
The same day, Tremba and the victim signed "a letter of understanding" and "payment agreement," which was notarized, an affidavit stated.
"The letter indicated the victim was informed of the arrangement and agreed to add the defendant to her Suntrust bank account to allow him to pay for 'bills, home repairs, and living expenses'," a report stated.
The contract was allegedly fabricated without consent from the victim's legal power of attorney.
According to a report, the reasons stated for "borrowed money" in the contract were for vehicle repair, medical bills, education courses, and new business opening expenses.
The total amount from the victim's account to Tremba's accounts was $92,272.74, according to a report.
Tremba has prior arrests including drug possession, stolen property, larceny, robbery and aggravated battery, according to court records.
Tremba was released on a $25,000 bond. His arraignment is Sept. 30.
