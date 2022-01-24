VENICE — A Venice man was accused of strangling a victim and throwing the victim's phone, which shattered a window next to a young child, according to authorities.
Jimmy Cirinocepeda, 40, of the 1900 block of South Tamiami Trail in Venice, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, obstructing justice and damage property.
Cirinocepeda allegedly slashed two of the victim's tires, causing an argument. However, when the victim attempted to call 911, Cirinocepeda took the phone and threw it through the front window, according to a probable cause affidavit.
It caused the window to shatter, which was next to a playpen a young child was in.
Cirinocepeda then allegedly dragged the victim by her hair and pushed her against the pantry by holding her neck.
"He put his weight on her chest and put his hand over her mouth and nose to prevent her from breathing," the report stated.
The victim stated she was not sure if she passed out, but was scared to die, according to the affidavit.
"I'll give them a reason to put me in jail," Cirinocepeda allegedly told the victim, the report stated.
Another child was present during the attack, but neither child suffered injuries.
Deputies noticed the victim had scratches on her face and arms, a swollen upper lip, bruises, and red marks on the neck and chest, the report stated.
While in custody, Cirinocepeda allegedly kicked the window and door of a deputy's car several times, causing a gap from the door to the frame. The damage was estimated at about $2,500.
Cirinocepeda has prior arrests including larceny and unlawful activity in a public park, according to records.
He is in custody with a $70,000 bond. His arraignment is Feb. 25.
