Cops: Man strangles student for letting dog out By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Aug 28, 2022

VENICE — A Venice man allegedly strangled a high school student for accidentally letting a dog out, according to authorities. Damion Fox, 34, of the 600 block of Briarwood Drive, Venice, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation.On Monday morning, Fox allegedly yelled and called the victim names when a dog accidentally ran outside, according to the authorities.A physical altercation occurred between the two, and Fox allegedly had the victim in a headlock. The victim said he could not breathe, stated a report.Fox allegedly told authorities the victim was the primary aggressor. However, a video was provided from a witness, an affidavit stated.Fox has prior arrests including battery, resisting officers and DUI, according to court records.Fox was released on a $5,000 bond. His arraignment is Oct. 7.
