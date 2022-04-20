Adam Cullimore

Adam Cullimore

VENICE — A man allegedly strangled a victim, would not let her leave a hotel room, and prevented the victim from calling 911, according to authorities.

Adam Cullimore, 36, of Westerville, Ohio, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, adult kidnap or false imprisonment, larceny, and obstructing justice by preventing use of 911.

Cullimore allegedly strangled the victim while staying at a hotel on Venice island last week, according to a probable cause affidavit.

"The victim stated the restriction was to the point she thought she was going to die," a report stated.

After the victim allegedly asked if Cullimore was okay, something "set him off" and he allegedly started blaming the victim for various issues, an affidavit stated.


He allegedly wouldn't let the victim leave after his behavior escalated.

Cullimore then allegedly threw the victim on a bed, ripped her shirt and caused her to bleed.

According to the report, the victim took a shower and "the defendant ordered the victim to lay down and go to sleep or he will kill her."

He allegedly left the hotel and took the victim's cell phone to prevent calls to 911, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Cullimore is currently in custody with a $202,000 bond. His arraignment is May 20.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments