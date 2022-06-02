Brian Beideman

VENICE — A Venice man allegedly grabbed a victim's neck five times and stabbed himself in the thigh, but blamed it on the victim, according to authorities.

Brian Beideman, 62, of the 1800 block of Curry Trace in Venice, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation and domestic battery. 

He allegedly grabbed the victim's neck five times as she was getting out of the shower, stated a probable cause affidavit.

The victim allegedly couldn't breath properly on the fifth time, a report stated.

Beideman then allegedly stabbed himself in the thigh with a letter opener and accused the victim of doing it.


When the victim attempted to leave in a car, Beideman beat the car hood and window, stated a report.

He allegedly changed his story about the cut while talking to authorities, according to the affidavit.

Beideman has prior arrests, including domestic battery by strangulation and pre-trail release violation for domestic violence, according to records.

Beideman was released from custody on a $30,000 bond. His arraignment is July 1.

