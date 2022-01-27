VENICE — A Venice man allegedly dragged and pushed a victim with stage four brain cancer, according to authorities.

Jacob Hasselbring, 29, of the 700 block of Ironwood Drive in Venice, was arrested on Saturday and charged with domestic battery on a person 65 or older and domestic battery by touch or strike.

Hasselbring allegedly became verbally abusive to the victim while the victim was sitting in a recliner, according to a probable cause affidavit.

He then allegedly grabbed the victim from the chair and dragged him three feet before pushing the victim with both hands.

The victim told authorities he had stage four brain cancer and his health is "greatly diminished," stated a report.

Hasselbring is in custody with no bond. His arraignment is Feb. 25.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments