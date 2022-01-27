topical Cops: man suffering brain cancer attacked STAFF REPORT Jan 27, 2022 Jan 27, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — A Venice man allegedly dragged and pushed a victim with stage four brain cancer, according to authorities.Jacob Hasselbring, 29, of the 700 block of Ironwood Drive in Venice, was arrested on Saturday and charged with domestic battery on a person 65 or older and domestic battery by touch or strike.Hasselbring allegedly became verbally abusive to the victim while the victim was sitting in a recliner, according to a probable cause affidavit.He then allegedly grabbed the victim from the chair and dragged him three feet before pushing the victim with both hands.The victim told authorities he had stage four brain cancer and his health is "greatly diminished," stated a report.Hasselbring is in custody with no bond. His arraignment is Feb. 25. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Venice man gets 14 years prison for trading sex for opioid pills Venice house catches fire, residents safe The green canopies of Venice Clarity needed on what's a private beach Cops: Man arrested for stolen car with altered VIN Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice man gets 14 years prison for trading sex for opioid pills Venice house catches fire, residents safe The green canopies of Venice Clarity needed on what's a private beach Cops: Man arrested for stolen car with altered VIN Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
